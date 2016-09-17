Mel Gibson expecting 9th child with girlfriend

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Mel Gibson is expecting his ninth baby with his girlfriend of two years Rosalind Ross, according to People.

"Mel and Rose are so excited about the baby," a source said. "Mel loves being a dad and he and Rose can't wait to be parents together. The last two years have been some of his happiest years he's ever had."



The 60-year-old Gibson already has six sons and two daughters. It will be Rosalind's first child, according to TASS.



It should be noted that Gibson's new war film Hacksaw Ridge received a 10-minute standing ovation at the 73rd Venice Film Festival. It will hit the theaters in the US on November 4.