    Melbourne begins new lockdown amid COVID-19 outbreak

    20:11, 10 July 2020
    Photo: None
    SYDNEY. KAZINFORM The streets of Melbourne, Australia's second-most populous city with 5 million residents, were deserted on Thursday as a new six-week lockdown began amid a spike in COVID-19 cases.

    More than 1,000 cases have been recorded since the outbreak at the end of June, which is attributed to possible breaches of infection control protocols in hotels where travelers returning to the city undergo a 14-day quarantine, EFE-EPA reports.



    Tags:
    World News Coronavirus
