Melbourne begins new lockdown amid COVID-19 outbreak

SYDNEY. KAZINFORM The streets of Melbourne, Australia's second-most populous city with 5 million residents, were deserted on Thursday as a new six-week lockdown began amid a spike in COVID-19 cases.

More than 1,000 cases have been recorded since the outbreak at the end of June, which is attributed to possible breaches of infection control protocols in hotels where travelers returning to the city undergo a 14-day quarantine, EFE-EPA reports.