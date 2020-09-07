Melbourne extends lockdown by two weeks until Sep 28

SYDNEY. KAZINFORM Australian authorities on Sunday extended the lockdown in the city of Melbourne - the second most populated in the country - by two weeks until Sep. 28 as the city continues to battle a second outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Daniel Andrews, the premier of the state of Victoria, announced that the stage 4 restrictions in the Melbourne metropolitan area, set to expire on 11.59 pm on Sep. 13, were being extended by two weeks, EFE-EPA reports.