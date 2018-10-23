Melodies of Great Steppe stun Argentina

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The concert "Voices and Sounds: Turkic Cultural Heritage in Argentina" was held last week in the Argentine capital - Buenos Aires. The event was organized by the Embassies of Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and Turkey with the support of the International Organization of Turkic Culture "TURKSOY", which this year marked the 25th anniversary of its establishment. The musical celebration was attended by famous artists from Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and Turkey, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh MFA.

Laureates of international and republican competitions, prize winners of numerous music festivals, well-known Kazakhstani singers and instrumentalists Akerke Tazhibayeva and Zinat Kassymova performed traditional Kazakh folk music «Akku», «Kertolgau», «Balbyrauyn», «Adai», «Kambar batyr», «Zhalgyz ayak», as well as Kazakh folk songs «Anshi dauysy», «Agaisha», «Akerkem», «Shygys aruy» and other famous works of the Kazakhstan musical art. The unique and breathtaking sounds of the Kazakh dombra and kobyz performed by our artists conquered the heart of th audience of the Kirchner Cultural Center of Argentina, where the performance took place. Kazakh artists together with Azerbaijan's famous instrumental trio "Mugam" and the popular Turkish folk performer on a stringed musical instrument - Baglama Bakır Karadağlı also performed popular musical masterpieces of Turkic nations.



During his speech, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan Kairat Sarzhanov noted that holding such events is an excellent opportunity to strengthen the bonds of friendship and cooperation between our countries, popularize Turkic art, and with it, Kazakhstan's culture abroad.



Along with Argentine art lovers, the concert was attended by representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other state authorities of Argentina, the heads of diplomatic missions accredited in Buenos Aires, representatives of the Turkic diasporas and national cultural centers.



The exhibition of colorful works of TURKSOY's talented photo artists, demonstrating the cultural, spiritual and natural wealth of Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and Turkey, was also launched during the event.