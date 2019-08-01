Melodies of Kazakh classical music played in large cities of Romania

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Tattimbet Academic Orchestra of National Instruments from Karaganda city held a concert tour in the major cities of Romania - Bucharest and Constanta, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh MFA’s press service.

The event organized by the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY) and the Cultural Center of Yunus Emre in Romania, with the support of the Ministry of Culture of Turkey, as well as the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Bucharest in the framework of the national program «Rukhani Janghyru» to popularize Kazakh culture abroad.

Led by conductor Duisen Ukibay, in the concerts compositions of world classical authors and prominent Kazakh composers was delivered to spectators.

The concerts were marked by the performances of the singers Talgat Idrissov, Gulmira Tapay and Daurenbek Arkenov, who presented the musical culture of the Turkic peoples. Famous artists from Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan and Turkey performed together with the orchestra.

Program included such compositions as «Konil ashar» by Turkesh, «Sylkyldak» by Tattimbet, «Saryarka» by Kurmangazy, «Korogly» by Dauletkerei, «Ak Sisa» by Zhayau Musa, «Alkissa» by Nurgisa Tlendiyev, «Turkish March» by Mozart and many others.

The events were attended by artists, representatives of state bodies, academic and business circles, citizens of Kazakhstan and other people, living in Romania.

Guests of the events noted the professionalism of Kazakh musicians, praising the bright personality, coherence and purity of performance.

Since the formation, Tattimbet Orchestra performed with concerts in countries such as the Czech Republic, France, Iran, Iraq, Russia, Slovakia, South Korea, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey and the USA.

Continuing the concert tour, in the period from August 2 to 6, 2019, the Karaganda Academic Orchestra will take part in the International Folk Festival in the Romanian city of Vaslui.