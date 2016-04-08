  • kz
    Melt water restricted vehicular traffic in three regions

    09:20, 08 April 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Roads are closed in Aktobe, North Kazakhstan, Kostanay regions of the country.

    According to the Emergency Situations Committee under the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan rain and melt water has shut down a highway of republican significance "Kandyagash-Emba-Shalkar-Irgiz" (200-220 km) for all types of vehicles.

    Due to the overflow of melt water North-Kazakhstan region's authorities have closed a part of the road of republican significance "Zhezkazgan-Petropavlovsk" (705-786) for all types of vehicles.

    Melt water overflow caused closure of the following roads: "Roshinsky-Korneevka-Voloshinka" (0-48 km), "Bulayevo-Vozvishenka-Molodogvardeiskoye-Kirovo-Kiyaly-Roschinskoye" (205-229 km.) for all kinds of vehicles.

    Kostanay region has shut down "Karasu - Bolshaya Churakovka" highway for all kinds of vehicles due to melt water overflow.

