Member of Kazakh Parliament passes away

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM - Deputy of Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, Saken Zhylkaidarov has passed away today.

Born in 1956, Saken Zhylkaidarov was a graduate of the Kazakh Polytechnic Institute. Throughout his professional career, Mr. Zhylkaidarov held various posts. He was akim of Taldykorgan in 1999 and 2011 and deputy akim (governor) of Almaty region in 2011-2012. Since January 2012, Mr. Zhylkaidarov was deputy of the Kazakh Majilis of the 5th convocation.