Members of Kara Expeditions project visited Petropavlovsk (PHOTOS)

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM Members of the Russian patriotic project "Kara Expeditions" visited Petropavlovsk yesterday. The guests from the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug (region) told about the tragedy that occurred in 1944 in Kara Sea.

Petropavlovsk became the first Kazakh city visited by the Kara Expeditions members, who had already showcased their exhibitions in Moscow, Saint-Petersburg, Tyumen and Kurgan. They demonstrated videos about new facts of the Kara tragedy in 1944 which led to deaths of hundreds of people - civilians and sailors. "We tell about this unknown page of the Great Patriotic War to our veterans, young generation. Thanks to the efforts of the search groups, these facts are declassified now," member of the regional "Kara Expeditions" project Dmitry Golikov says. The Russians have been conducting search operations both on the sea and on Beloye Island for seven years already. This is a northern part of the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug located in the Kara Sea.