Members of organized crime group sentenced to 20 years for attempting to smuggle heroin

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Specialized inter-district criminal court of Almaty city has sentenced two members of transnational criminal group to 20 years in jail.

According to the press service of the court, February 4, 2015 S. Hudzhayev and K. Bostanov tried to smuggle 9, 988 kilograms of heroin hidden inside their car's tire. The criminals tried to cross Kyrgyz-Kazakhstan border. According to the verdict, Hudzhayev and Bostanov were found guilty of crimes under Art. 297 part 4; 264 part 2; 286 Part 4 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The convicts have been sentenced to 20 years imprisonment with confiscation of property.