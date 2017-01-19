  • kz
    Members of Syrian opposition groups that joined ceasefire to be invited to talks in Astana

    20:49, 19 January 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Representatives of the Syrian armed opposition, who joined the Ceasefire Agreement of December 29, will be invited to the peace talks in Astana on January 23, RIA Novosti reports citing Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov.

    "There is a certain criterion for the invitation. We invite those who fought on the ground in Syria and joined the agreement on December 29", he said.

    According to Bogdanov, delegations "from the government and from the armed opposition, which joined the agreement, later confirmed by Resolution 2336 of the UN Security Council will consist of 10 people each.

     

    Astana Syria talks
