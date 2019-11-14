Memoranda worth $200 mln inked by Turkestan region's mayor and Turkish companies

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM - The delegation of the Turkestan region, headed by the region’s mayor Umirzak Shukeyev, took part in the Kazakh-Turkish business forum in Istanbul, Kazinform reports citing the press service of the regional Akimat.

The event was attended by Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin, Vice-President of the Republic of Turkey Fuat Oktay, heads of national companies, development funds, chambers of commerce, government representatives, and entrepreneurs of the two countries.

The forum presented the investment opportunities of our country. The parties have discussed the prospects for cooperation in energy, engineering, chemical, mining, metallurgical and textile industries, agriculture, infrastructure and finance.

At a roundtable with leaders of 41 large holdings of Turkey Umirzak Shukeyev noted that within 2020-2021 it is planned to implement 15 investment projects in the region with the attraction of Turkish investments equal to USD500 million. He added that the new investment projects will create 5000 jobs for locals.

According to Shukeyev, today Turkey is also an important, strategic and reliable partner of the Turkestan region and Kazakhstan as a whole. In this regard, he emphasized the importance of the Kazakh-Turkish partnership in the development of the city of Turkestan. It is worth noting that Turkish companies were involved in the construction of the international airport of Turkestan and a number of other significant facilities.

It should be noted that in the framework of the event there were inked 3 memoranda. In particular, construction of the Eastern Bazaar by Sembol Construction Company, shopping and entertainment center and hotels by Ta Group company, production of low-voltage cables by KastroKablo Company. The total amount of memorandums signed with Turkish companies is about USD200 million.

A number of bilateral G2B format meetings with more than 40 companies were held on the sidelines of the forum in Istanbul.