    Memorandum on Syria de-escalation zones signed in Astana

    20:34, 04 May 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The two-day talks in Astana ended with signing  the memorandum on establishment of de-escalation zones in Syria. The document was signed by the guarantor states - Russia, Iran and Turkey.    

    “In the past two days, the participants of the Astana Process have reviewed the implementation of the ceasefire regime agreements. As a result, the guarantor states agreed to sign the memorandum on establishment of the de-escalation zones in Syria,” Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Kairat Abdrakhmanov said at a plenary session of the Astana Process on Regulation of the Syrian Crisis.

    As it was noted, the memorandum provides for establishment of de-escalation zones in Syria in order to stop violence, improve humanitarian situation and create favorable conditions to promote the process and political settlement of the Syrian conflict.

     

      

