Memorandums on projects «Dry port» and special economic zone «Khorgos - Eastern gate» signed in Almaty region

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM - The Almaty administration and "KTZE-KhorgosGateway" LLP signed memorandums on cooperation in implementation of the project on construction and operation of "Dry port" and special economic zone called "Khorgos - Eastern gate"

The project is aimed at implementation of "Nurly Zhol" program in order to strengthen the social sector, ensuring employment of the population and implementation of regional development programs.

It is important to note that at least 80% of the staff of "KTZE-KhorgosGateway" LLP will be local residents. In this regard, the Almaty administration will be assisting in preparation and professional development of future specialists in the transport and logistics sphere.

As was earlier reported, "Dry port" will be functioning as the biggest transport and logistics and distributive center of the international level providing Kazakhstan and China and the other countries of the Eurasian region new opportunities for entering world markets.

It is planned to create about 500 jobs by the yearend. Upon launching the project about 10 thousand jobs will be created.