Memorial service for Safar Shakeyev to be held in Almaty tomorrow

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - A memorial service to pay last respect to Safar Shakeyev, the son of famous Kazakhstani composer Yerkesh Shakeyev, will be held on July 29 at the Kazakhkotsert in Almaty city.

"We regret to inform that the memorial service to pay last respect to Safar Shakeyev will be held tomorrow, July 29, 9:30-11:00 a.m. at the hall of Kazakhkontsert in 83, Abylai Khan Street," Viktoriya Mominbayeva, close friend of the family, wrote on Facebook.



Earlier it was reported that Safar Shakeyev's body was found in the Yessentai River on Thursday morning.



He was reported missing on July 16. 110 police officers, 60 volunteers and divers were involved in the search operation.