Memorial to late figure skater Denis Ten unveiled in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - A memorial to late Kazakhstani figure skater Denis Ten was unveiled in Almaty this week, almost a year after his shocking death, Kazinform correspondent reports.





The 2.4m bronze sculpture of the Olympic champion was installed in the area of Almaty city where he was attacked. The memorial made by Russian sculptor Matvey Makushin can be found at the intersection of Kurmangazy and Baiseitova streets. Makushin is the one who designed and made the monument dedicated to rock singer Viktor Tsoi.







Deputy mayor of Almaty Arman Kyrykbayev who attended the unveiling ceremony extended his gratitude Denis Ten's mother Oxana who followed the process of the memorial creation from the beginning till the end. "Every detail and all the finishing touches were made under her guidance," Kyrykbayev stressed.



He also added that a book about Denis Ten with the help of Oxana will be released and a tournament in memory of the figure skater will be held this autumn. Kyrykbayev went on to emphasize that Denis Ten will forever inspire the growing generations of Kazakhstanis.







It bears to remind that Kazakhstani figure skater and 2014 Olympic bronze winner Denis Ten was tragically killed in Almaty on July 19, 2018. He was attacked by unknown men and sustained a fatal stab wound.





