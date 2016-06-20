Men injured in Taraz shootout in critical condition

TARAZ. KAZINFORM - Two men injured in a shootout in the city of Taraz in southern Kazakhstan on Sunday are in critical condition.

"Two patients with gunshot wounds were hospitalized on Sunday evening," deputy head physician of the Taraz city hospital №1 Yerbol Ordabekov told Kazinform correspondent. "One of them is a policeman who sustained two gunshot wounds in neck and chest. Both patients have already undergone surgeries and remain in critical conditions."



One policeman and one civilian were wounded in the shootout on June 19 in Taraz when the police patrol stopped an unidentified man in order to check his identity. The man opened fire from a handgun at the patrol and was wounded by one of the policemen during the detention.



According to the police, the man has had a previous police record. He is not linked to any religious or extremist groups.



The police are investigating the incident.