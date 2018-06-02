Meningitis incidence may rise in coming years

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Experts of the public health protection committee of Astana told about potential rise in incidence rate of meningococcal infection in Kazakhstan.

As the analysis for the past 10 years read, increase in meningitis every 3-5 years is characteristic to the infection. The last increase was observed in 2015 with people got infected up to 424, followed by decrease to 62 cases in 2017.



Since the beginning of the year 53 cases have been recorded the countrywide. 4 confirmed meningitis cases were reported in Astana, the committee‘s press service reports.