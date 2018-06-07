Meningitis seems to pass its peak, Kazakh chief health inspector

ASTANA. KAZINFORM "Meningitis incidence rates seem to have run its course," head of the public health protection committee of the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry, Chief Health Inspector of Kazakhstan Zhandarbek Bekshin told a press conference.

"15 cases were recorded countrywide in just a week in May, 13 of them in Almaty city. Today the disease seems to pass its peak. The good news is that no new cases have been registered for the past four days in Almaty," he added.



24 sick people in regions of Kazakhstan and 12 in Almaty undergo treatment at hospitals. 14 patients were discharged from the hospital. This goes to prove that disease rates keep on decreasing.