Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Almaty kicks off with glamorous party

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - A party celebrating the launch of the 2015 Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Almaty was held this week, buro247.kz reports.

General director of the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Almaty Zhanel Bertayeva and her ‘partners in crime' Zhamilya Abilova and Yan Ray welcomed guests at Villa Dei Fiori restaurant. The party was organized a day prior to the action-packed fashion week filled with fashion shows, interviews and master classes. Attending the party were Editor-in-chief of Elle Kazakhstan magazine Karina Iskakova, fashion designers Saken Zhaksybayev and Ainur Turisbek and many others.