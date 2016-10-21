Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week started in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week kicked off in Almaty on October 20.



"When we just started this project, people did not believe in our success. Bu we have done a great job and proved that fashion exists in Kazakhstan too. We helped our young designers. For example, we financed a trip of Leonid Zherebtsov, Aigul Kassymova and Olga Kim to Milano. We go there not to have fun, but to work fruitfully, to gain new experience, to let other countries learn more about Kazakhstan," Director General of the MBFW project Zhanel Bertayeva said and added that participation in an Italian showroom costs nearly €50,000.







Project Art Director Zhamilya Abilova says that 14 local designers and Uzbek brand Lali will join the event this year.



The sixth season will offer the collections by Mechanical Piano, Erma, Kamila Moor, Zhsaken, Aigul Kassmova, Eliz, Lali, 2Happy, Zherebtsov, Anthena Clothing, Sariyevamaria, Kiik, Alima, Aigerim Akenova, Kamila Kurbani.



The MBFW will last till October 22.



