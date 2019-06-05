Mercury to drop in several regions Jun 4-7

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A storm warning has been issued for a number of regions of Kazakhstan from June 4 to 7, Kazinform reports.

"Rainfall is expected in North Kazakhstan and Akmola regions on June 5-6 and in Pavlodar region on June 6. Gusting wind reaching sometimes 15-25mps, fog, thunderstorm, hail and squall are predicted too. Air temperature will drop to 2-7°C at night and to 10°C in some areas," Chairman of the MIA Emergencies Committee Vladimir Bekker said at a briefing.



The mercury will drop to 2-7°C in Kostanay region at night and to 10-15°C in the daytime. Storm possibility is 85-90%.



The city of Nur-Sultan will be battered by a thunderstorm, squall, hail, and a 15-20mps western and northwestern wind.

"Water level rise is expected on the rivers of East Kazakhstan region on June 5-7 and in Zhambyl, Turkestan, and Almaty regions on June 6-7," Vladimir Bekker said.