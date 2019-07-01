  • kz
    Mercury to hit +47С in Turkestan and Kyzylorda regions on Monday

    07:33, 01 July 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazhydromet Weather Service issued a forecast for July 1, Kazinform reports.

    Intense heat is expected in Almaty, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Kostanay, and Karaganda regions. In Kyzylorda and Turkestan regions the area temperatures will rise to +45...+47 degrees Celsius. Moreover, there is a high risk of wildfire in Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Aktobe, Kostanay, and Almaty regions.

    In Kostanay and East Kazakhstan regions, the wind will strengthen up to 15-20 mps with gusts reaching 23 mps. In Kostanay region, there will be a thunderstorm and, perhaps, hail.

    The wind speed will also reach 15-20 mps in Mangistau, Karaganda, North Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, and Akmola regions.

    As for Atyrau and Aktobe regions, there will be isolated thunderstorms and 15-20 mps wind. Besides, it may hail there.

