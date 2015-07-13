Merkel, Hollande, Tusk, Tsipras present compromise Greece agreement to EU

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Earlier, the European leaders in the quadripartite format discussed in Brussels the possibility and terms of additional financial aid to Greece.

Euro summit will continue its work later in the day to discuss the compromise deal, Tusk's press secretary said.

On Sunday, the Eurozone finance ministers discussed whether the Athens' proposals on financial reforms are sufficient to start new round of talks on the Greek bailout.

The Eurogroup came up with a list of recommendations that the Eurozone leaders are currently considering in Brussels.

The July 5 referendum, in which the Greeks voted against the last bailout deal, sparked a new wave of speculation about Athens' possible exit from the eurozone.

On Thursday, Athens presented a revised plan that includes some of the creditors' requirements, including tax cuts and pension reforms, Kazinform refers to Sputniknews.com.