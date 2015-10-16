Merkel says reception camps at EU&#39;s external borders to stay till end of November

BERLIN. KAZINFORM - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Thursday that the reception camps at the EU's external borders should be fully operational till the end of November.

"Isolation is no alternative," Merkel told the Bundestag or parliament, adding that there is no switch that can be turned over to solve the refugee crisis. She called the refugee crisis a "historical test for Europe" and then assured: "We will overcome this historical test." Merkel promised to tackle the causes of the flight so that fewer people take the dangerous road to Europe. For example, Germany will strive to ensure that the local aid agencies would even increase financial support in Syria. The same applies to the neighboring countries of Syria, which had previously borne the main burden of refugees. Merkel also asked for efforts to fight human traffickers in Africa. "We must state that the controls at Europe's external borders do not function today," said Merkel. "I expect from the European Council that all sides do their part." Merkel said, she believes that a "just distribution mechanism" for refugees can be achieved. Before the EU summit to secure the borders and her trip to Turkey, Merkel spoke on the refugee crisis and defended her refugee policy on Thursday in the German Bundestag. Source: Xinhua