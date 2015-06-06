MERS shows no mercy in Saudi Arabia, South Korea

RIYADH. KAZINFORM - An expat woman, 27, has died of MERS in Hofuf and a new case of a 64-year-old Saudi man has emerged in the region, the Ministry of Health said on Friday.

Meanwhile, South Korean authorities squabbled over their handling of an outbreak of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, as a fourth person died and five new cases were reported. With 41 cases, South Korea has the most infections outside the Middle East. As the number of infections in South Korea rises daily, fear and anger are growing. South Korea's neighbors are also increasingly concerned, The Arab News reports. Memories are still fresh in Asia of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), which emerged in 2002-2003 and killed about 800 people worldwide. MERS is caused by a coronavirus from the same family as the one that caused SARS. Health Minister Moon Hyung-pyo accused authorities in the capital, Seoul, of giving out incorrect information about a case which, he said, would spread alarm and undermine the fight against the disease. On Thursday, city officials accused national authorities of being slow to share information, in particular about a doctor who had treated a MERS patient and subsequently went to a May 30 gathering attended by more than 1,500 people. The doctor was later diagnosed with MERS and the people at the gathering have been advised to stay in voluntary quarantine. The 76-year-old victim had come in contact with South Korea's first infected person. The World Health Organization said that it was dispatching a team to South Korea.