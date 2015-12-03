Meruert Suleimenova wins ‘gold’ at World Weightlifting Championships in Dublin

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM - Meruert Suleimenova from Astrakhan district of Akmola region became the world champion in weight-lifting.

World Weightlifting Championships took place in Dublin (Ireland). The competition was participated by around 700 athletes from 39 countries. 18-year-old Kazakh weightlifter has become the world champion in weight lifting in the snatch (juniors) in weight category up to 68 kg. Recall that Kazakhstan's national team took the second place at World Weightlifting Championships in Dublin. Russian team won the first place.