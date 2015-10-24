Messi: I don&#39;t compete with Cristiano Ronaldo

LONDON. KAZINFORM - Argentina and Barcelona football star striker Lionel Messi has said that he is not competing with Real Madrid's Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo, and that he only cares for the interests of his club.

"These are things that people say. I don't compete with Cristiano and I suppose he would not compete with me. What I want is the very best for my teams and that's what I am working for," Efe quoted Messi as saying on Friday.

The four-time 'FIFA World Player of the Year' award winner is currently nursing a knee ligament injury. "I am upbeat, wanting to get on with my recovery. Being injured is the worst feeling in the world for a sportsman, but right from the start I accepted that I had an injury and that the only thing to do was to recover from it the best way possible," the 28-year-old explained about recovery from his injury which he sustained on September 10 in a La Liga clash against Las Palmas. Kazinform has learnt from Times of India .

"The most important thing for me is to be at 100 percent fitness. I am improving every day without setting myself any targets. I have always said that I don't set myself any dates because it isn't up to me," the Argentina captain added. "As much as I would like to play tomorrow, the doctors wouldn't let me. When they tell me that I have recovered completely will be the time that I will make my return onto the pitch."

Messi, favourite to win this year's Ballon d'Or for the fifth time in his career after winning the historical treble with Barcelona last season, reiterated that he feels comfortable in the Catalan club, and added, "I don't want to look too far ahead. I live for the moment and at this moment I am with Barcelona in the Spanish League where I have made my living and where I live very well."

Messi stressed that he does not blame the Argentinian media, denying that his relationship with Argentina "could always be one of love-hate".