Messi, Ronaldo, Dybala shortlisted for 2016/17 Champions League best forward award

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Lionel Messi, Paulo Dybala, and Cristiano Ronaldo were shortlisted for the title of the top forward of the 2016/17 UEFA Champions League season, Kazinform has learned from the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) press service.

"The accolades were introduced to recognize the top goalkeeper, defender, midfielder and forward in Europe's premier club competition each season. They will be presented alongside the annual UEFA Men's Player of the Year and UEFA Women's Player of the Year awards during the UEFA Champions League group stage draw in Monaco on 24 August," the article reads.

Shortlisted players (in alphabetical order):

• Goalkeeper of the 2016/17 UEFA Champions League season contenders: Gianluigi Buffon (Juventus), Manuel Neuer (Bayern München), Jan Oblak (Atlético Madrid).

• Defender of the 2016/17 UEFA Champions League season contenders: Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus, now AC Milan), Marcelo (Real Madrid), Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid).



The contenders: goalkeepers

• Midfielder of the 2016/17 UEFA Champions League season contenders: Casemiro (Real Madrid), Toni Kroos (Real Madrid), Luka Modrić (Real Madrid).

• Forward of the 2016/17 UEFA Champions League season contenders: Paulo Dybala (Juventus), Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid).

It is noted that Madridistas dominate the positional awards for the 2016/17 UEFA Champions League season as 6 of 12 shortlisted players represent Real.