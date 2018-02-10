Messi to play in Astana?

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan and Argentina may play a friendly on June 4 this year, reports Sports.kz.

Moreover, according to AS newspaper, the friendly football match is likely to be hosted by the city of Astana.

It is noteworthy that for the June 4 match, Manager of Argentina national football team Jorge Sampaoli may summon an extended squad of 30 to 35 players or cut it down to 23 players.

At the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, the Argentinian team will play in the same group as Iceland, Croatia, and Nigeria.