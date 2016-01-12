Messi wins unprecedented fifth Ballon d&#39;Or

ZURICH. KAZINFORM - Argentine football star Lionel Messi Monday won 2015 FIFA Ballon d'Or for the best player in the world for the unprecedented fifth time, Xinhua reports.

The annual FIFA Ballon d'Or gala was presented at Zurich's Kongresshaus. The event attracted the attention from millions of football fans and media limelight after FIFA went through the biggest ever corruption scandal last year.

The winner was chosen by the coaches and captains of the national teams as well as by international media representatives.

Messi received over 41 percent of all votes, ahead of Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo (27.76%) and Neymar (7.86%) from Brazil.

The 28-year-old scored 48 goals in all competitions over the course of the calendar year. He was La Liga's second-highest scorer (43 goals) and leading assist provider (21) during 2014-15 season.

The FC Barcelona No. 10 was an influential figure in all the five titles claimed in 2015: La Liga, the Copa del Rey, the UEFA Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup.

Meanwhile, Luis Enrique, coach from FC Barcelona, was voted as the FIFA Men's Football Coach of the Year.

In the women's football, the 2015 Women's World Cup champion U.S. national team dominated the two major awards.

U.S. midfielder Carli Lloyd has claimed her first-ever FIFA Women's World Player of the Year award. U.S. national team coach Jill Ellis have also been named for the first time as FIFA World Coaches of the Year for Women's Football.

FIFA Fair Play Award was presented to all the football organisations and clubs around the world that are working to support refugees.