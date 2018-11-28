Met Office: Arctic air heading to Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - It will get colder in most regions of Kazakhstan in next three days, Kazinform reports.

According to Kazhydromet Weather Service, the southwestern tropospheric flows will be replaced by the northwestern ones, which will bring Arctic air masses from the Barents Sea. However, before the invasion of the cold air, the cyclone from the Black Sea and the associated atmospheric fronts moving through the northern half of the country will cause snowfall, snowstorms, and a strong westerly wind, as well as fog and ice slick in the southern half.