Met Office: cold snap, rains expected across the country later in the week
14:03, 20 September 2017
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet has issued a weather forecast for September 21-23.
According to the forecasters, the cold Arctic front that is shifting toward Kazakhstan from Western Siberia will result in precipitation and a cold snap in northern, central and eastern parts of the country.
The cold front will advance towards southern and south-eastern regions on Saturday bringing rains and a sharp drop in temperature.