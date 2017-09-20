  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Met Office: cold snap, rains expected across the country later in the week

    14:03, 20 September 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet has issued a weather forecast for September 21-23.

    According to the forecasters, the cold Arctic front that is shifting toward Kazakhstan from Western Siberia will result in precipitation and a cold snap in northern, central and eastern parts of the country.

    The cold front will advance towards southern and south-eastern regions on Saturday bringing rains and a sharp drop in temperature.

     

    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!