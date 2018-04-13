Met Office: Dry weather in store on Friday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Dry weather pattern will persist on most of the country's territory on Friday, according to Kazhydromet.

Some occasional precipitation is expected only in the north, north-west and central parts. Forecasters warn of fog, ice, and winds strengthening across Kazakhstan.

In Almaty region, wind speeds will reach 17-22 m/s, gusting in some areas up to 27 m/s. Fog will blanket parts of the region in the early hours of Friday.

Fog and strong winds up to 15-20 m/s are expected in Kostanay, Akmola, and North-Kazakhstan regions.

In South Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, as well as Aktobe, and Karaganda regions winds will strengthen up to 15-20 m/s. In East Kazakhstan region, wind gusts will reach 25 m/s.

Strong winds up to 15-20 m/s are expected in Kyzylorda region. Drivers and pedestrians are advised to use caution due to icy road conditions.

Parts of Mangistau and West Kazakhstan regions will be covered in fog on Friday.

In Almaty region, night temperatures are expected to drop down to -2 °C.