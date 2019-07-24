Met Office forecasts rains across Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazhydromet presented Kazakhstan weather forecast for 25-27 July, Kazinform reports.

«In the nextfew days, the passage of atmospheric fronts will cause rains in most parts ofKazakhstan, widely-scattered heavy rains in the western, northern and easternregions. There will be widespread thunderstorms, strong wind, and, perhaps, hail. The heatwave will be ebbing away,» the forecasterssaid.

The dryweather will persist only in the southern regions of the country. Nevertheless,the heatwave will begin to gradually fade away - the maximum air temperatureswill be within +33°С...+40°С.