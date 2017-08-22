  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Met Office issues storm warning for three regions

    15:32, 22 August 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAIZNFORM On Tuesday, Kazhydromet issued a storm warning for Kostanay, Mangistau and Kyzylorda regions, Kaiznform reports.

    According to forecasters, extreme heat is expected Wednesday in Kostanay region.

    On Wednesday, Mangistau region will see scattered dust storms and easterly to southeasterly winds strengthening up to 15-20 mps.

    On August 23-25,  northeasterly to easterly winds in Kyzylorda region are expected to reach 15-20 mps, gusting to 23-28 mps, causing dust storms.

    Tags:
    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!