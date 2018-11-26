Met Office issues weather warning for 3 regions of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazhydromet Weather Service has issued weather warning for November 27 in several regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learned.

On Tuesday, Kostanay region will see patchy fog, snowstorm, ice slick, and a southwesterly wind strengthening up to 15-20 meters per second. Chances of storm range between 90 and 95 percent.

Slippery ice is predicted in Kyzylorda region. Chances of a storm are 90 to 95 percent.

In the mountains of Turkestan region, there will be heavy precipitation. Besides, patches of fog, ice slick, and 15-20 mps strong southwesterly winds are expected.

The city of Shymkent will see fog and a 15-20 mps southwesterly wind.

In the city of Turkestan, ice slick is expected. The southwesterly wind will strengthen up to 15-20 mps at night and in the morning. Chances of a storm are 90 to 95 pct.