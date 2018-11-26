  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Met Office issues weather warning for 3 regions of Kazakhstan

    19:54, 26 November 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazhydromet Weather Service has issued weather warning for November 27 in several regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learned.

    On Tuesday, Kostanay region will see patchy fog, snowstorm, ice slick, and a southwesterly wind strengthening up to 15-20 meters per second. Chances of storm range between 90 and 95 percent.

    Slippery ice is predicted in Kyzylorda region. Chances of a storm are 90 to 95 percent.

    In the mountains of Turkestan region, there will be heavy precipitation. Besides, patches of fog, ice slick, and 15-20 mps strong southwesterly winds are expected.

    The city of Shymkent will see fog and a 15-20 mps southwesterly wind.

    In the city of Turkestan, ice slick is expected. The southwesterly wind will strengthen up to 15-20 mps at night and in the morning. Chances of a storm are 90 to 95 pct.

     

    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!