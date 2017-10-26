  • kz
    Met Office: Snowstorms to slam Kazakhstan on Thursday

    07:11, 26 October 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM According to Kazhydromet frontal passage will cause precipitation on much of the territory of Kazakhstan on Thursday.

    Forecasters warn of winds strengthening, sleet, fog and snowstorms across the country.

    Strong winds up to 15-20 m/s, gusting up to 25 m/s will cause snowstorms in East Kazakhstan and Aktobe regions on Thursday. Also, fog and sleet are expected in some parts of these regions.

    Patchy fog and wind strengthening up to 15-20 m/s are expected in South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Atyrau, Zhambyl, and Mangistau regions. Mangistau region will also see thunderstorms.

    Winds strengthening up to 15-20 m/s, snowstorms, and sleet are expected in North-Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan and Akmola regions.

    Fog will blanket Karaganda and Kostanay regions in the early hours of Thursday. In Karaganda region, winds are expected to reach 15-20 m/s causing snowstorms.

    Strong gusty winds up to 15-20 m/s will cause snowstorms in Pavlodar region.

     

    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Top Story
