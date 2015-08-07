  • kz
    Metal goods production plant launched in Temirtau under Industrialization Map

    15:21, 07 August 2015
    Photo: None
    KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - A project "Construction of metal goods production plant" of "Avtoobjedineniye" LLP has been launched in Temirtau, Karaganda region.

    The project was developed under the Industrialization Map. According to the management of the industry and industrial-innovative development office of Karaganda region, the project's cost is estimated at 302.1 million tenge. The new workshop created 20 jobs. The plant has commissioned a new workshop for the production of steel and metal using high-tech equipment. It produces metal roofing, treadplates, as well as profiled flooring.

    Tags:
    Karaganda region Industry Industrial and Innovation policy of Kazakhstan
