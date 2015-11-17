Metallurgical plant worth $880 mln to be constructed in Akmola region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Large metallurgical plant will be constructed on a territory of Masalsky titanium-magnetite deposits in Akmola region, this has been informed by governor of Akmola region Sergey Kulagin at a briefing in Central Communications Service under the President of Kazakhstan.

"An issue on funding a high-tech project - construction of a large metallurgical plant on the basis of Masalsky iron ore deposits - is under discussion. The cost of the new project is about $879 million," said S.Kulagin. According to his words, in the current year the region will in total commission 11 projects creating about 900 permanent jobs.