    Metallurgical plant worth $880 mln to be constructed in Akmola region

    11:43, 17 November 2015
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Large metallurgical plant will be constructed on a territory of Masalsky titanium-magnetite deposits in Akmola region, this has been informed by governor of Akmola region Sergey Kulagin at a briefing in Central Communications Service under the President of Kazakhstan.

    "An issue on funding a high-tech project - construction of a large metallurgical plant on the basis of Masalsky iron ore deposits - is under discussion. The cost of the new project is about $879 million," said S.Kulagin. According to his words, in the current year the region will in total commission 11 projects creating about 900 permanent jobs.

    Economy Industry Akmola region News
