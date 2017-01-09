Meteorite explodes over Arkhangelsk region in Russia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A meteorite exploded in the sky over the Arkhangelsk region, Russian Federation.

According to Flashnord, celestial body burned out in dense layers of the atmosphere.

The meteorite fall was registered near the Kotlas village along the Severodvinsk-Onega motorway, reported Russian federal TV channel REN-TV.

Regional emergencies department said no damages or victims as a result of meteorite fall were registered.



