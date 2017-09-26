  • kz
    Meteorologists issue storm alert for 3 regions of Kazakhstan

    17:41, 26 September 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan's national weather forecaster, has issued storm warning for three regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

    Thunderstorm as well as western and southwestern wind with gusts up to 15-20 mps and 23-28 mps are forecast for Zhambyl region on September 27.

    Gusts of wind will reach 15-20 mps in some areas of Kostanay region.

    Some parts of South Kazakhstan region will see southwestern wind strengthening up to 15-20 mps and even 23 mps at daytime.

