Meteorologists issue storm alert for 3 regions of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan's national weather forecaster, has issued storm warning for three regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

Thunderstorm as well as western and southwestern wind with gusts up to 15-20 mps and 23-28 mps are forecast for Zhambyl region on September 27.



Gusts of wind will reach 15-20 mps in some areas of Kostanay region.



Some parts of South Kazakhstan region will see southwestern wind strengthening up to 15-20 mps and even 23 mps at daytime.