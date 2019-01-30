  • kz
    Meteorologists issue storm alert for Astana, regions of Kazakhstan

    18:07, 30 January 2019
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's weather service has put Astana and a number of regions of the country on storm alert, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Blizzard, northeastern wind with gusts of 15-20 mps is forecast for Akmola region on January 31.

    Astana will observe blowing snow, northeastern wind gusting up to 15-20 mps in the morning and in the afternoon on January 31. Chances of storm are 90%.

    Temperature will drop to -27, -32°C and in some parts to -35, -40°C in North Kazakhstan, Akmola, Pavlodar, and Karaganda regions on February 1-2.

    Cold spell will grip East Kazakhstan region on February 2 bringing the mercury down to -37, -42°C.

    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
