Meteorologists issue storm alert for Astana, regions of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's weather service has put Astana and a number of regions of the country on storm alert, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Blizzard, northeastern wind with gusts of 15-20 mps is forecast for Akmola region on January 31.



Astana will observe blowing snow, northeastern wind gusting up to 15-20 mps in the morning and in the afternoon on January 31. Chances of storm are 90%.



Temperature will drop to -27, -32°C and in some parts to -35, -40°C in North Kazakhstan, Akmola, Pavlodar, and Karaganda regions on February 1-2.



Cold spell will grip East Kazakhstan region on February 2 bringing the mercury down to -37, -42°C.