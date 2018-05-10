Meteorologists issue storm alert for W Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan's national weather service, has issued a storm alert for West Kazakhstan and Atyrau regions, Kazinform reports.

Meteorologists predict that a thunderstorm, a dust storm, and a wind with gusts up 15-20 mps are in store for Atyrau region on May 10-11.



Parts of West Kazakhstan region will see northeastern wind gusting up to 15-20 mps, a thunderstorm, a dust storm and a hail on May 10-11.



Earlier it was reported that occasional rains will douse most regions of Kazakhstan on Thursday.