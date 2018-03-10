Meteorologists predict disturbed weather in Kazakhstan on Saturday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Inclement weather will persist in most regions of Kazakhstan today, March 10. Most regions will observe heavy precipitation, except for the southeast. Patches of fog, icy conditions on roads, blizzard, and stiff wind are expected here and there, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter Akmola, East Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kyzylorda, and South Kazakhstan regions. Gusts may reach up to 25-28 mps in Almaty, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, and South Kazakhstan regions.



Blizzard is forecast to hit Akmola, East Kazakhstan, Aktobe, North Kazakhstan, and Karaganda regions.



Pavlodar, Kostanay, West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Mangistau, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan, and Zhambyl regions will see patches of fog.



Meteorologists warn motorists and pedestrians in Atyrau, Mangistau, Karaganda, and Kyzylorda regions of icy conditions on the roads.



Thunderstorm is expected in Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan, and Zhambyl regions.