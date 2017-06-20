Meteorologists predict fervent heat in Kazakhstan on Tuesday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Meteorologists predict that inclement weather will persist in most regions of Kazakhstan today. According to Kazhydromet, rains with thunderstorm, stiff wind and fog are expected in northern Kazakhstan, fervent heat - in southeastern, eastern and central parts of the country.

Wind with gusts up to 15-20 mps will batter North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Akmola, Karaganda, Zhambyl, Almaty, Aktobe, Pavlodar, Kyzylorda and East Kazakhstan regions. Gusts may reach up to 23-28 mps in Kostanay and North Kazakhstan regions.



Chances of hail will be high in North Kazakhstan region.



Fog is forecast for Kostanay region.



Fervent heat is expected in Almaty, Zhambyl, Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions.



High fire hazard will persist in Aktobe, Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions.