    Meteorologists predict stiff wind, hail and dust storms in Kazakhstan on Wednesday

    07:44, 03 August 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Western, northwestern, southern and central Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation today. However, according to Kazhydromet, northern, southeastern and eastern parts of the country will be doused by rain showers and hit by bleak wind. Chances of hail and fog will be high in some regions as well.

    Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter Almaty, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Atyrau, South Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan and North Kazakhstan regions.

    Dust storm is expected in Kyzylorda and South Kazakhstan regions.

    Fog will blanket Pavlodar, Karaganda, North Kazakhstan and East Kazakhstan regions.

    Extreme heat will grip Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Mangistau, Aktobe and Kostanay regions.

    Meteorologists predict that high fire hazard will persist in Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan and Zhambyl regions.

