  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Meteorologists put Zhambyl region on high wind advisory

    13:09, 26 February 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan's national weather service, has put Zhambyl region on high wind alert, Kazinform reports.

    "Southwestern wind with gusts up to 15-20 mps and 23-28 mps in some areas will batter Zhambyl region on February 27-28. Foggy and icy conditions are forecast as well," Kazhydromet said in a statement.

    Gusts of southwestern wind up to 15-20 mps and 23-28 mps are expected to hit Taraz city on February 27. Patches of fog will be observed in the city.

    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Regions Zhambyl region Weather in Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!