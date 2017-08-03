  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Meteorologists say fervent heat to stay in most regions of Kazakhstan on Aug 3

    07:12, 03 August 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Unsteady weather is forecast for some parts of Kazakhstan today, August 3. Occasional rain, thunderstorm, gusty wind and hail may hit those areas. Fog will blanket northern and southwestern Kazakhstan at night and early in the morning. According to Kazhydromet, only western, southwestern, southeastern and northeastern Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation.

    Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter Kostanay, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kyzylorda, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan and Aktobe regions. Gusts may reach up to 25-28 mps in East Kazakhstan and Zhambyl regions.

    Chances of hail will be high in Zhambyl region.

    North Kazakhstan and Mangistau regions will be steeped in fog.

    Fervent heat will grip Almaty, Atyrau, Zhambyl, Mangistau, West Kazakhstan and Karaganda regions at daytime.

    High fire hazard will persist in Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Almaty, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kostanay and Karaganda regions.

    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!