NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Ground blizzard as well as ice slick during the day is in store for the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, on March 10, 2021, Kazinform reports.

According to the National Weather Forecaster Kazhydromet, the city is also to brace for southeasterly wind turning northwestward, gusting up to 15-20mps in the morning and afternoon.