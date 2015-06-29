Meteorologists warn of extreme heat in regions of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - According to Kazhydromet, extreme heat is expected in six regions of Kazakhstan today, June 29.

Meteorologists predict that mercury will go up to +40,43°C (104-109°F) in Atyrau region on June 29 through July 1, +40,45°C (104-113°F) - in Mangystau region on June 30 through July 2, and +45°C (113°F) - in Kyzylorda region on June 30 through July 2. Strong heat will also torment Aktobe, Karaganda and Kostanay regions on June 30 through July 1 as well.